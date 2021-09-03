Inspired by mom's all-out support, Zamboanga vies in all-female card

DENICE Zamboanga takes one step closer to her dreams of ascending to the top as she returns to action at the historic all-female ONE: Empower card this Friday night in Singapore.

Denice Zamboanga vs Seo Hee Ham preview

The top-ranked Filipina contender, known as the "Lycan Queen," battles a tough "Arale Chan" Seo Hee Ham of Korea in a slobber knocker quarterfinal matchup in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

And as she steps back in the ONE Circle, she couldn't help but look back at the neverending support her mother Angelita gave her that allowed Zamboanga to be in this position.

"She’s the one who’s supported me ever since," she quipped. "When I was still working at my day job in the Philippines, I was torn between pursuing this and staying at my job. When I finally decided to pursue MMA, my mother backed me all the way."

PHOTO: onefc.com

It was a daring move for Zamboanga, especially as she tried to make a name for herself in the uber-violent world of mixed martial arts.

But surprisingly, she got nothing but love from her mom in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

"When I told her that I was pursuing it, she was actually excited. Sure, she was a bit nervous but I could still sense her excitement. Other mothers would’ve probably said, 'Don’t do it, because you’re a lady,' but she just told me to pursue whatever makes me happy," the 24-year-old Zamboanga reminisced.

"Even when I went to Thailand, she always backed me up. She’d call me every day and ask me how my training was, if I’m training properly, and all that. So for me, it’s really my mom who empowered me to do what I do and to be a better athlete every day."

It's this empowerment that Zamboanga is digging deep from as she aims to inspire the next generation of female athletes through her performance in ONE Championship.

"Having that kind of support is a big thing. I couldn’t ask for more. It’s hard to see a mother go out of her way and support you, especially in this kind of career,” she said. "So I’m really thankful to the Lord that she’s my mother and that she’s been so supportive where I am."

Zamboanga won't be the lone athlete who will try to do just that as ONE Championship's elite female talents seize the spotlight in the loaded card, with reigning ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan of China defending her crown against Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in the main event.

Also in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix are the bouts between Stamp Fairtex of Thailand and Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine, the battle between Meng Bo of China and Ritu Phogat of India, and the collision course of Itsuki Hirata of Japan and Alyse Anderson of the United States.

Fil-Am strawweight Jackie Buntan will also see action against Daniela Lopez of Argentina in the lead card.

