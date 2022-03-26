Denice Zamboanga's ONE X fight back on after Ham passes hydration test

SINGAPORE – The much-awaited rematch between Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee is a go after Ham passed the hydration test late Friday night just in time for ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Zamboanga and Ham didn’t appear in Friday night’s ceremonial weigh-in and faceoff, prompting fears that the fight might be cancelled.

But the fight will be pushing through after all, setting the stage for a grudge match between the two fighters who were involved in a controversial bout last September.

Zamboanga lost via split decision to Ham in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix even though observers felt that the Filipina should have won the fight being the aggressor in the fight.

The result of the clash even prompted ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to elevate the judges' ruling to the competition committee, which upheld the decision of the fight.

The winner of the contest will most likely get a shot, sooner than later, at the world title, which will be on the line as Angela Lee defends her title against Stamp Fairtex at the ONE X main event.

