DENICE Zamboanga believes she won her fight against Seo Hee Ham at One: Empower on Friday.

"For me, I clearly won the fight," said the Filipina warrior, holding back tears after a split decision loss to the Korean, her first professional defeat and an exit from the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

"I had the control. Nasasabayan ko siya sa striking. Para sa akin ako pa rin ang nanalo. Di ko matanggap. I'm disappointed."

Zamboanga looked in control for most of the match, negating Ham's striking prowess as she tried to take the fight to the ground.

Not even a gash right above her eye stemming from an accidental headbutt that left her a bloody mess midway through round three could stop her rampage, scoring a big takedown on Ham which she felt should have clinched her the match.

"Alam ko na panalo ako," she said. "Malapit na matapos yung round [nung duguan ako pero] hindi ko inintindi yung headbutt."

Two of the judges saw it otherwise, awarding the win to Ham as Zamboanga, the No. 1 contender in the One Athlete Rankings, bowed out of the Grand Prix quarterfinals.

She's hopeful that officials could review the match, although if there's one lesson she got, it's that never to put the decision on the judges' hands.

"If I could do it again, I should finish her from the first round, submit her," she said. "I learned that if I could finish her, I should because I should not put [the results] at the hands of the judges."

Zamboanga remains defiant as she still wants a shot at atomweight champion Angela Lee, saying, "Even before [the Grand Prix], naghihintay pa rin ako kasi umaasa ako na sinabi nila na lalaban ako kay Angela. Gusto ko pa rin makalaban si Angela in the future."

As for Ham, would Zamboanga consider a rematch in the future?

"Absolutely," she stated.

