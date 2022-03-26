Denice Zamboanga falls to Ham Seo Hee in rematch at ONE X

SINGAPORE – Denice Zamboanga failed in her bid to exact revenge on Ham Seo Hee, bowing out via unanimous decision in their ONE X atomweight bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Denice Zamboanga vs Ham Seo Hee recap

Zamboanga couldn’t keep her offense going as Ham contained her with the ground game, enough for the South Korean to pull off another win against the Filipina fighter.

The result meant that Zamboanga was unable to secure a win in their rematch after she lost via a controversial decision last September during their much-talked about match in the ONE World Grand Prix quarterfinals.

Ham also won after she failed her initial hydration test on Friday.

The South Korean fighter said she was eager to put the controversial bout behind her with a win over Zamboanga on Saturday night.

“Even though I won, I was criticized a lot,” said Ham, who screamed after the final bell knowing that she had won the fight. “My heart was hurt.”

With the victory over Zamboanga, Ham, who improved her career record to 25-8, will most likely be in line for a title shot in the atomweight division in the winner of the clash between Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X.

Zamboanga, ranked No. 2 in the rankings before the clash, now has an 8-2 win-loss record for her career.

The Filipina fighter was aggressive from the opening bell, hitting her in the right eye, prompting Ham to call an injury time.

But Ham stayed composed in the fight, as a takedown in the second round led to a couple of punches to the head that left Zamboanga’s right eye swollen.

Ham took Zamboanga to the ground again in the third round on her way to the win.

