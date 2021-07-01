STILL no date for the fight, but Denice Zamboanga knows her opponent and she is already preparing for the battle against Seo Hee Ham in the first round of the One Atomweight Women’s World Grand Prix later this year.

“I'm still focused on the goal. It's not an easy fight. I can tell you that much. Seo Hee Ham is a dangerous opponent,” Zamboanga said.

“As a professional, I have to continue training hard. That's my job. So that when I show up to fight, I can give it my best.

“But of course, I'm human too. I'm just like everybody else. Every day is a struggle to stay motivated.”

TOUGH FIRST TEST FOR DENICE ZAMBOANGA

For Zamboanga, Seo is a huge early hurdle, being one of the most experienced athletes in the eight-woman bracket.

“Thankfully, I have more time to prepare, to sharpen my skills, and really zero in on that game plan,” Zamboanga said.

“Our strategy is going to be key in this fight. I think every fighter is tough and should not be underestimated. This is MMA, and anything can happen in the cage. It will come down to who is better prepared to claim victory.”

