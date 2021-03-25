Denice Zamboanga eager to prove worth as title contender in Atomweight GP

FOR Denice Zamboanga, the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix presents a golden opportunity to solidify her spot as the top contender in the weight division.

"I consider myself as one of the best because I'm included in the Grand Prix, and I'll prove to them that I'm the best and the real no. 1 atomweight fighter," she said on One Championship's virtual Media Day on Thursday.

Zamboanga knows it will be tough as she faces Korean kickboxing champion Seo Hee Ham in the quarterfinals in One: Empower on May 28 in Singapore.

"Getting Seo in the first match is the biggest challenge I'm going to face in the tournament. I think this would be a good challenge for me because I know she's a well-rounded fighter, very good on her hands. Seo is very experienced fighter and she's a southpaw, and I don't have much experience fighting southpaw. So I'm working hard for this fight, working on my striking and ground game."

Zamboanga has repeatedly staked her claim to the throne, even calling out champion Angela Lee on social media.

But with Lee on maternity leave, Zamboanga will have to prove herself through the Grand Prix.

Zamboanga, unbeaten in eight fights, has no problem walking her talk, no matter how much odds are against her.

"If you're really a champion, whoever you fight or whatever challenge you have face, you must accept it whatever it is," she said.

"I think this will prove that I deserve to challenge for the atomweight championship and I'll prove [the critics] wrong."

And it all starts with the bout against Seo (8-3).

"I really don't think about experience," said Zamboanga, well aware of the caliber of her opponent. "I just focus on my gameplan because most of my opponents before, they're also experienced fighters and I'm always the underdog. So this is no different for me."