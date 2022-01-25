Denice Zamboanga aching to deliver definitive win in rematch vs Ham

DENICE Zamboanga promises that she won't make the same mistake twice.

Denice Zamboanga vs Ham Seo Hee rematch

It's for that reason that the Filipina is driven to go for the finish when she gets her hands on Ham Seo Hee in a much awaited rematch at ONE X this March 26 in Singapore.

"Mas palaban na ako ngayon and I'm eyeing for the finish," she said.

This will be the second installment of the heated clash between the two fighters who first crossed paths in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE: Empower back in September.

Although Zamboanga showed her might and gamely grappled with Ham for all three rounds -- and even scored a takedown in round three -- two judges gave the fight to the Korean for the split decision win.

With the fight set, the no. 2-ranked contender is determined to rectify that wrong and avenge her first career loss.

"This is what I have been waiting for even after our first fight," she said. "In my past interviews, I've mentioned that I really wanted this rematch to show that I really was the one who won that fight."

The fight was even elevated to the ONE competition committee, but the result of the fight was upheld.

Zamboanga (8-1) shared that she has already moved past that incident and rather, is using that match as a motivation to perform better against Ham (24-8), all the more with stakes being at an all-time high.

Not only is she performing in the promotion's 10th anniversary show, the winner of this match is also at a prime position to challenge for the ONE Women's Atomweight Championship, with the returning titleholder Angela Lee defending her throne against Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex in the same card.

"I've moved on from that decision. I'm using that to push myself to train more," she said.

"This fight is really important for me because all of the athletes here dream to become a champion. And I can say that this match will be a stepping stone for me to finally be given a chance to challenge the champion."

