Denice, Drex Zamboanga always strive to make dad proud

SIBLINGS Denice and Drex Zamboanga have always considered themselves close to their father Rene.

And the two mixed martial arts fighters say it is real difficult to be away from their family, especially their dad, this Father's Day.

"Every day, I want to talk to him and share what's happening in our daily lives here," said Denice. "Every time there's a special occasion, we always talk. And Father's Day is one of the occasions that I don't want to miss. I actually want to be home every day and spend time with my dad."

The Zamboangas have made the tough sacrifice to continue training in Thailand at the Marrok Force Gym despite the COVID-19 pandemic as they prepare for fights in One Championship.

Denice is No. 1 contender in the women's atomweight division and is poised to see action in the One Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Drex is a rising fighter in th bantamweight division of the promotion.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The brother-sister tandem admit that they wouldn't be in this position if not for the continued support of their family patriarch.

"Ever since, he has been very supportive of us. Even when I urged Denice to take the sport, he was always there and kept us motivated every time," said Drex, to which Denice agreed, "We're so fortunate because we have a father who really loves us and supports us in what we do."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And as they celebrate Father's Day away from home, the Zamboangas only vowed to make their dad proud.

"He'll always be a big inspiration for us," Drex said. "He always inspired me and my sister to never give up and always train hard to be able to achieve our goals."

"Everything I do, we do is for him and mama and our whole family," added Denice. "I wouldn't be here if not for you and I will continue to train and fight harder for you to be proud of me."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.