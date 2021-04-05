Danny Kingad sees Demetrious Johnson scoring close win over Adriano Moraes

TEAM Lakay’s Danny “The King” Kingad expects Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson to walk out of “ONE on TNT I” with the flyweight title belt.

However, he says it won’t be easy for Johnson against reigning champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes on Thursday.

“Honestly, this is a hard matchup to gauge. You can’t really be sure on who will end up winning,” Kingad said.

“Having faced them both, one thing I can say is that they’re really strong fighters.”

Moraes scored a first-round submission win over the Kingad in 2017.

Johnson won by unanimous decision over Kingad in 2019.

“When I fought Moraes, that was a long time ago, so it’s a bit different now,” he said.

“I competed on short notice, and I didn’t really prepare well for his reach and his grappling. That’s why the match ended up that way.”

Moraes is five inches taller than Johnson.

“I expect Moraes to come in and have the reach advantage, which will work to his advantage when they're on the feet - but he’s more than that, of course," he said.

“The difference between the two will boil down to quickness, and I’ve seen how quick Demetrious Johnson is - both physically and mentally,” Kingad said.

“As I’ve said, it’s really hard to gauge this match, but if I’m to choose, I’m picking DJ via decision.”