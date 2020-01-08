Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Setback to ex-UFC champ Johnson a setup for Danny Kingad's 2020 comeback

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago

    PROVING that he truly belongs among the best in his division, Danny Kingad is looking forward to a bigger 2020.

    "With everything that I learned about myself in 2019, the next year will be a chance for me to show how much I have grown. My personal goal is to win every match in order to become worthy of a world title challenge soon," he said.

    Kingad finished as runner-up to Demetrious Johnson in the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix, and even though he suffered a unanimous decision defeat last October in Tokyo, the Igorot warrior showed that he can stand toe-to-toe with the world's best.

    "I learned a lot," the 24-year-old said.

    "I was against top-caliber athletes who were able to make me realize some of my weaknesses, which I continuously work on to improve. The experience (of facing Johnson) was very exciting, and I was really happy because I was given a chance to be a part of the Grand Prix."

      Though that defeat snapped his six-fight win streak and dropped his record to 13-2, Kingad is convinced that he's treading the right path and could soon achieve his dream of once again getting a shot at the ONE Flyweight World Championship.

      "I am very much satisfied with my performance, and I am really happy to have competed against such talented athletes," he said. "Not everyone can get a chance to compete against an in-his-prime DJ, but I was able to go toe-to-toe with him and push him for three rounds.”

      Kingad gets to stake his name anew as he returns to the cage at ONE: Fire and Fury against Chinese opponent Xie Wei on January 31 here in Manila.

