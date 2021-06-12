Danny Kingad hoping for another bout vs Adriano Moraes

DANNY Kingad is hoping to get another shot at One flyweight champion Adriano Moraes after the Brazilian knocked out Demetrious Johnson in April.

Kingad lost to Moraes four years ago, but the Team Lakay fighter believes he has improved.

“If they give me a shot at Adriano Moraes once more, for sure I’ll take it,” Kingad said.

“Compared to the man who faced him back then, I’m a lot more different. I have gained a lot of experience since that match, and I know that I’m ready for the world title shot.”

After losing to Moraes, the 25-year-old Filipino went 7-1 in the organization — his lone defeat was to Johnson in the One Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship finale.

Kingad worked on his striking and ground game, particularly his scrambles and takedowns, and believes he’s ready to again face the Brazilian champ.

“I feel like I’ve improved a lot from that fight. Aside from being younger in that first match, we have also improved in terms of how we prepare,” Kingad said.

“Now we have a better gym, we have better equipment, we have better training partners, unlike before where we had to work with what we had.”

Among the fighters Kingad also wishes to face is fourth-ranked flyweight Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov.

“Akhmetov is at No. 4. He’s the only one I haven’t faced yet, so it would be interesting. I’ll just have to prepare and see who they put in front of me next,” he said.

“It’s a bit frustrating. I’ve always wanted to face him. I always wanted to try his wrestling and his improved striking, but as a professional athlete, things like that happen. I just have to make sure that I continue training so when that match happens, I’m ready.”

