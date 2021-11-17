Danny Kingad pumped to finally fight Kairat Akhmetov

DANNY Kingad has prepared for this fight for the better part of the past two years.

And at long last, he gets his shot at former flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan in One: Winter Warriors II on Dec. 17.

"Finally, nagkatotoo na talaga," said the no. 2-ranked flyweight contender who is making his return to the One Circle for the first time since January last year.

Kingad and Akhmetov were scheduled to clash twice before.

The first was in the semifinals of the One Flyweight World Grand Prix, where Akhmetov was forced to pull out due to an injury and was replaced by Reece McLaren for One: Dawn of Heroes in September 2019 in Manila.

The two were also supposed to lock horns at One: Big Bang in December 2020, but that fight was also scrapped after one of Kingad's cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

Danny Kingad is determined to stop Kairat Akhmetov.

The two fighters finally face off, both seeking to bolster their bids to challenge reigning flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

"Iniisip ko na lang, di para sa akin at sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na meron pa talaga akong mai-improve. Sa isang taon na nag-training ako, ni-review ko yung weaknesses ko and sabi ko sa sarili ko na if ever man na magkatotoo yung laban, I'm ready," he said.

"Ready na ready na ako at I'm excited na tuloy na tuloy na ang laban namin," he said.

