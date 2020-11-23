Danny Kingad finally gets to test mettle of Kairat Akhmetov

DANNY “The King” Kingad’s finally gets to face Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov in a match of top flyweight contenders in One: Big Bang on Dec. 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Team Lakay’s Kingad, ranked second in the division, jumps back into action when he battles No. 3-ranked flyweight Akhmetov.

It’s a match more than a year in the making as the pair were supposed to clash in the semifinals of the One Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 before Akhmetov dropped out because of an injury.

Kingad eventually faced Reece “Lightning” McLaren in the semis of the tournament, where he won via close decision – though, he lost to Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson by in the finals.

The 24-year-old got back to winning ways with a victory over Xie “The Hunter” Wei at the start of the year.

Akhmetov had shown big improvements before being sidelined by the injury.

After losing his World Title to Kingad’s teammate Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio two years ago, “The Kazakh” racked up back-to-back wins to showcase his newfound striking skills.

Meanwhile, Catalan Fighting System standout Jomary “The Zamboanginian Fighter” Torres looks to pull the upset rug from underneath highly touted Indian Ritu “The Indian Tigress” Phogat in the curtain raiser of the evening.

In the main event, light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia will defend his World Title against Murat “The Butcher” Aygun.