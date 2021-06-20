Coach Mark Sangiao ecstatic as son Jhanlo takes MMA path

JHANLO Sangiao acknowledges the pressure that comes with his recent signing with One Championship.

Aside from carrying the flag of Team Lakay, he's also expected to make the same impact as that of his father Mark Sangiao.

The 18-year-old is embracing it all, believing in destiny as the Sangiaos become the first father-and-son tandem in the promotion.

"Ever since I was a kid, I was surrounded by athletes, papa's students, and his teammates," he said. "When he was teaching, he would bring me with him. And I think that's where I got the passion for the sport, that I was used to seeing them fight and that I also wanted to fight for myself. I wanted to experience that feeling of having my hands raised and winning a match."

Now, Jhanlo is on his way, and it only brings a big smile to the face of coach Mark.

"I never forced him to do MMA and I never told him not to," said the decorated trainer from Baguio. "I left the decision up to him, to do what he wants and to navigate what he is really passionate about. And he found MMA, which made me more than proud."

Coach Mark has made champions headlined by former two-time One lightweight champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang and reigning strawweight champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio.

However, there's probably no greater honor for him that to hone his son to join the ranks of those Team Lakay stars.

"When our fighters fight, I see them as professional athletes and I am their coach. That is our relationship and this applies to everyone," he said. "But the only thing with Jhanlo is I feel more edgy. I guess that's the father feeling kicking in, but that's it."

Even Jhanlo notices that. "Papa is very strict with me," he stated.

"He always told me that in MMA, I have to always train, be passionate, and enjoy what I'm doing," he said. "Isa lang naman ang goal ko: ang maging world champion at maging successful din tulad ng mga kuya kong world champions. You have to be passionate to reach that but you also have to train hard and have the right character. I want to be known as a champion, but more than anything, I dream to be one of the legends."

"If you ask if I think I can be a champion, I don't say I think. I know I can."

With that, coach Mark could only give his stamp of approval.

"I have no worries," said the elder Sangiao. "I believe we got him armed physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually for this moment. We did the groundwork and let him not forget to always stay focused and to always carry humility whenever he enters that One Circle."

"Right now, he is the youngest among the Team Lakay athletes in One Championship and of course, they know him as my son. I think this kind of adds more pressure to him, but I know that he is handling this very well. He's ready to go out there and perform."

