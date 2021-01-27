China’s Meng Bo eager to finally ‘beat up’ Denice Zamboanga after cancelled faceoff

WITH champion Angela Lee’s return still uncertain, a match between Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines and Meng Bo of China could be in the works.

Meng improved her MMA record to 15-5 with a unanimous decision over Meng Samara “Marituba” Santos last week in One: Unbreakable, and said she wants Zamboanga next.

She described Zamboanga as “only good at punching, nothing else,” and is just fortunate to still have the spot as top contender in the atomweight division since an earlier clash between them was prevented by the pandemic.

“We were supposed to fight last year, but COVID happened and it was cancelled. I couldn’t fly to Singapore at that time,” Meng said.

“But I must say, Denice was lucky that [the] fight got cancelled. If we were in the ring together, without a shadow of doubt, I would beat her up and take her spot as the No. 1-ranked atomweight in the division.”

Meng is predicting a quick knockout win over the Filipina.

“I think my standup fighting techniques will be enough to give me the victory,” she said.

“I’m pretty confident that I can finish Denice with a flurry of punches and knock her out within two rounds.”

“Once I get Denice in the Circle and beat her, I will be ranked #1 in my division, and I’ll be next in line to fight the champion.”