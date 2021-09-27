Pacio, Adiwang wins prove Lakay among 'best teams in planet': Chatri

MUCH has been said on the supposed new generation of Team Lakay fighters, and after Joshua Pacio's scintillating performance at ONE: Revolution last Friday, the big boss has certainly taken notice.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed his awe at the performance of the 25-year-old fighter after successfully defending his ONE Strawweight World Championship against Yosuke Saruta.

Chatri Sityodtong on Team Lakay new generation

"I'm just blown away by Joshua. He made it look easy," said the promotion's founder and top executive.

Pacio truly proved that he's the best strawweight in the division as he scored a first-round technical knockout win against his Japanese archrival, putting this trilogy behind him.

Sityodtong was also impressed with how the Team Lakay stalwart performed, given that he was coming off a 20-month layoff and a battle against COVID-19 back in March.

"I was concerned of a possible ring rust on him, but he absolutely destroyed Yosuke. It's not even close," he said at the post-event press conference.

If Pacio's performance was any indication, Sityodtong said that Team Lakay's future is indeed in good hands.

Lito Adiwang was also impressive in his return bout in the same card, scoring a unanimous decision win over Hexigetu to make a case in the strawweight division.

Danny Kingad still remains as one of the top contenders in the flyweight division, while Jenelyn Olsim has begun her journey in the women's atomweight division.

Jeremy Pacatiw was also victorious in his debut in the bantamweight division, while new signees Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao are still waiting for their promotional debuts in ONE.

"Team Lakay is genuinely one of the best teams in the planet and I'm just blown away by this younger generation and I can't wait for them," Sityodtong said.

