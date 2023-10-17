Carlo Bumina-Ang eyes back-to-back KOs, this time vs Russian Denis Andreev

CARLO Bumina-ang expects another action-packed fight when he returns to the ONE Championship stage this Friday.

Carlo Bumina-ang vs Denis Andreev ONE Friday Fights 37 preview

The Team Lakay rising star is looking for his second straight victory when he faces Russian striker Denis Andreev at ONE Friday Fights 37 this October 20 inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While he’d love another knockout, Bumina-ang is working on other facets of his game to make sure he’s prepared wherever this bantamweight MMA fight goes.

“As an MMA fighter, the goal is always to become more well rounded. MMA isn’t just striking, there’s wrestling and grappling and that’s what I’m working on right now for this fight,” he said.

“I believe that my next opponent is also a very good striker, but I’m prepared wherever this match goes.”

In his ONE Championship debut against Reza Saedi, Bumina-ang demolished the Iranian in just 52 seconds, landing big shots from the feet and on the ground to get the TKO win.

Despite Andreev being a striker himself, he’s confident in his capabilities to dominate the Russian in the striking department, owing to his impressive wushu background.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It also helps that he’s training at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya for this fight, something that’s given him more confidence with his striking.

“I’m confident with my striking. I believe I can knock him out or finish him through striking. I also believe that I have the advantage on the ground. I’ve scouted him. I’ve seen his last fight. He struggles on the ground, so it’s one thing that I can exploit as well,” he said.

“If I’m to predict, I’ll keep this fight standing and I’ll search for that knockout. I’m looking for another impressive finish.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph