Carlo Bumina-ang remains undefeated, prevails over Denis Andreev

CARLO Von Bumina-ang outlasted Denis Andreev in a razor thin bout to come away with a split decision victory at One Friday Fights on Friday at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was as close as you can get with the two valiant fighters laying it all out inside the ring.

But in the end, it was the Team Lakay upstart who got the nod from two of the three judges to stay undefeated through two bouts.

Bumina-ang displayed another facet of his game in this match, still putting on the pressure on his foe but this time was hungry to take the fight to the ground. That was evident in round one when he slammed Andreev and controlled the bout as he went for ground and pound.

PHOTO: ONE Championship



Yet the Russian was a tough cookie for his part, landing clean shots in the second round as he opted to engage in a striking showdown against Bumina-ang.

Round three couldn’t be any tighter as the two fighters engaged in back-and-forth strikes, with Andreev relying on his length with his leg kicks while Bumina-ang connecting with a thunderous spinning back fist and a rocking right hook as they went to war until the final bell.

In the end, it was Bumina-ang’s hands who got raised as this was a solid follow up to his 52-second knockout win over Reza Saedi in his debut in the MMA outfit in August.

