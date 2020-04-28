Brandon Vera title defense postponed as ONE shelves May events

BRANDON Vera's next title defense will have to wait just a little bit longer as ONE Championship has announced that its May events, including ONE: Infinity 1 in Manila, has been indefinitely postponed.

The fightcard, slated on May 29 at Mall of Asia Arena, was supposed to be held behind closed doors before the global COVID-19 pandemic forced the hand of the organizers to shelve those plans altogether.

"All May events for ONE Championship will be postponed until further notice due to the recent COVID-19 developments (border closings and lockdowns) across most countries in Asia," announced ONE Championship CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong in a statement.

"Our highest priority remains the safety and health of our athletes, officials, staff, fans, and the public during these challenging times."

Vera (16-8) was scheduled to defend the ONE Heavyweight World Championship against Indian challenger Arjan Bhullar (10-1) in the main event of the stacked card.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: one championship

Also slated in the Manila card was the title defense of Christian Lee (13-3) for his ONE Lightweight World Championship against undefeated prospect Iuri Lapicus (14-0), and the bout between Eddie Alvarez (30-7) and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (8-2).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from ONE: Infinity 1, also postponed were ONE: Dreams on May 1 and ONE: Inspiration on May 8, both originally scheduled in Singapore.

Continue reading below ↓

Sityodtong, however, said that Asia's top mixed martial arts promotion is doing everything in its power to cope with the ongoing crisis.

"My team and I are working around the clock on multiple options to bring back our events as soon as safely possible," he said.