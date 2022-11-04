Brandon Vera makes ONE return, joins packed Manila card

BRANDON Vera is making his much-awaited return to the ONE Circle this December.

Brandon Vera vs Amir Aliakbari

The former ONE Heavyweight World Champion collides against Iranian powerhouse Amir Aliakbari at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks on Dec. 3 at Mall of Asia Arena.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the news on Friday as the two finally settle the score after months of trashtalk.

"There is bad blood," he said. "Amir has talked trash to Brandon. Brandon originally wanted to welcome Amir, and now we have it – two heavyweight giants, two heavyweight KO artists. I guarantee this fight is going to end in the first or second round."

This will be Vera's first fight since losing the belt to Arjan Singh Bhullar last year and how fitting is it that he makes his comeback in the Philippines.

And having Aliakbari as his next foe only motivates the Fil-Am heavyweight.

"I am more than ecstatic to be coming back to Manila. This is reminiscent of how my feelings are from [the time] ONE Championship first brought me out to Manila and we held the first show in MOA that I was part of. [I am] beyond excited. I cannot wait for this event," he said. "I said yes before I even knew who I was fighting. And that was already motivation, to have a date in the Philippines. Then I found out it’s against Aliakbari, that’s even more motivation to finish this fight."

He furthered: "Aliakbari, he’s a big dangerous opponent, he’s scary. But we’ve seen it in the past. You just have to touch him."

“And in this fight, whether it be five, 10, 15 minutes, what are the odds that I’m going to touch him on the chin? Ask yourself that and know that he’s going to go to sleep one way or another."

