Brandon Vera honing striking skills at Henri Hooft camp in Florida

Brandon “The Truth” Vera is training in Florida with fellow One Championship fighters at Sanford MMA under striking coach Henri Hooft in preparation for his next title defense.

There is still no date for the bout, but the heavyweight champion is expected to face rising Indian heavyweight star Arjan “Singh” Bhullar.

Also in Florida are “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang and Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen.

Nguyen is scheduled to face “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong in One on TNT II, while Aung La is set to defend his lightweight title against longtime rival Vitaly Bigdash in One on TNT IV.

Vera and Aung La fought in October 2019, when the Filipino heavyweight challenged the fighter from Myanmar for his light heavyweight belt. Vera lost by second-round technical knockout, the Filipino-American’s first defeat since joining the promotion in 2014.

“I'm a big fan of Brandon Vera. I'm just happy that he's here with us,” Aung La said in a recent interview with SCMP MMA. “He's in a camp that's filled with killers. It's only going to help him. It's only going to make him a better champion, and a better mixed martial artist. I'm excited for him. He's going to fight very soon.”

“In the first week versus now, there's a big difference. He can make it through two whole practices. I'm happy for him,” Aung La added.

Aside from Bhullar, among the top challengers in Vera’s division are recent signings Marcus Almeida, Tom DeBlass, Amir Aliakbari, and Gordon Ryan.

ONE on TNT I is set on Wednesday at Singapore Indoor Stadium with the main featuring former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and One titleholder Adriano Moraes.

In the co-main event, former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez takes on No. 2 lightweight contender Iuri Lapicus.

Flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon takes on Danial Williams of Australia in a 61.5kg bout.

“I’m looking forward to all of the fights on One on TNT I. But to be honest, Rodtang is the fighter I’m most looking forward to seeing. Everytime Rodtang fights, it seems like something new happens. Something from a comic book or a movie. He is the real ‘Iron Man,’” said Vera.

“As for predictions, I think DJ just has that tremendous cardio, and he’s just an all-around great fighter and great guy. Being the grappler, Adriano can also win by submission.”

“I don’t know who to root for. Eddie the old school veteran, or this young lion who has been training with the best gladiators in the world since he was a kid. Don’t miss this one. I can’t pick a winner,” Vera said.