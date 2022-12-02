Brandon Vera gears up for all-important bout vs Iranian foe

BRANDON Vera is looking at this Saturday's fight against Amir Aliakbari as one of the biggest fights in his career.

Brandon Vera vs Amir Aliakbari

"I’d much rather die in the Circle than to lose here in the Philippines," said the 45-year-old who returns to action at ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks at Mall of Asia Arena.

This will mark Vera's first bout in the country since 2018 and his first fight since losing the ONE Heavyweight World Championship to Arjan Bhullar at ONE: Dangal in May 2021.

And you bet, the Fil-Am powerhitter is excited to once again put on a show in front of his home fans against the Iranian wrestler.

"Sobrang excited ako lumaban ulit, pero the icing on the cake was lalaban ako rito sa Manila, dito sa ating bansa," he said.

Vera emphasized the gravity of this fight for him, buckling down on his training while also enlisting the help of his world-class trainers and testing his mettle against younger sparring partners.

"Sobrang importante itong laban na ito sa akin," he said. "We got the whole band back together. I flew out training partners to Guam. We had college wrestlers coming out to train with. I’ve been doing strength and conditioning since March."

With that, Vera is confident that he's ready to snap his two-fight skid and get himself back in the conversation for a potential title shot in the future.

"Ready na ready na ako rito," he said.