BRANDON Vera has laid down the challenge as he is ready to take on all comers once One Championship returns to the country in May.

The MMA outfit's heavyweight champion has issued an open challenge on Friday at One: Fire and Fury as he seeks to defend his belt in three months time.

"I will be defending our belt on May 29th at MOA Arena. We have people challenging me, thinking they can take our belt away," he said, with his eyes firmly set at One: Code of Honor on May 29.

Vera, 42, has been at the top of the promotion's heavyweight division since he first won the belt in 2015 where he knocked out Paul Cheng.

He has since defended the title twice, against Hideki Sekine in 2016 and Mauro Cerilli in 2018.

Vera last stepped inside the cage last October, where he unsuccessfully challenged Aung La N Sang for the One light heavyweight title, suffering a second round technical decision defeat in Tokyo.

Continue reading below ↓

But now, the Fil-Am Vera will be back in his element, ready for anyone who steps up to the plate, with the most likely foe being Indian bruiser Arjan Bhullar, who won over Cerilli last October.