Brandon Vera set to defend ONE heavyweight belt vs ex-UFC fighter Bhullar

HERE comes Brandon Vera's next challenger.

Arjan Singh Bhullar will be the one to test the Filipino for the ONE Heavyweight World Championship as the showdown will serve as the main event for ONE: Infinity 2 on May 29 at Mall of Asia Arena.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the massive fight that will serve as the headliner for the next Manila card on Thursday.

Vera has earlier declared that he will have his third title defense in May.

The 42-year-old is the promotion's inaugural heavyweight king after knocking out Paul Cheng in 2015.

He was successful in retaining the belt against Hideki Sekine in 2016 and Mauro Cerilli in 2018, and even attempted to win a second World title but bowed to Aung La N Sang for the ONE Light Heavyweight Championship in a second-round technical-decision loss in Tokyo last October.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Without question, however, that Vera (16-8, 1 NC) will be facing his toughest test yet in Bhullar (10-1), a Canadian-Indian Olympian who was previously signed in the UFC.

Bhullar has just made his debut in the promotion last October, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Cerilli in Tokyo.

Christian Lee will also defend his ONE Lightweight World Championship against Italian contender Iuri Lapicus and the hard-hitting showdown between lightweight elites Eddie Alvarez and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.