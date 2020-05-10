Wild welterweights: Anthony Pettis overcomes Donald Cerrone in UFC 249

BACK at welterweight, Anthony “Showtime” Pettis got back on track, winning by unanimous decision over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the preliminaries of UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida (Sunday, Manila time).

The 33-year-old Pettis, who lost to Nate Diaz in UFC 241 at welterweight before bowing to Carlos Diego Ferreira at lightweight in UFC 246, needed the full fight to take the win over Cerrone this time.

It was mostly a wild exchange of hits, much different that when Pettis won by technical knockout over Cerrone in the first round of their 2013 encounter.

The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, 29-28.

Pettis improves to 23-10-0, while the 37-year-old Cerrone has a record of 36-15-0 with one no contest.

Cerrone, in his fifth bout in 12 months, has lost four straight fights after bowing to Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor.

He won over Al Iaquinta in UFC Fight Night 151 in May last year.

