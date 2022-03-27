Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MMA

    Angela Lee makes statement return with submission win vs Stamp Fairtex

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Angela Lee vs Stamp Fairtex ONE X
    Angela Lee wastes little time to prove she's still the queen of atomweight class.
    PHOTO: ONE Championship

    SINGAPORE – Angela Lee made a triumphant return to the cage, retaining the atomweight crown by defeating Stamp Fairtex via submission in the main event of ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

    Angela Lee vs Stamp Fairtex recap

    Lee won after a rear-naked choke at the 4:50 mark of the second round in her first bout back since her pregnancy.

    Lee got out of trouble early after a body shot by Stamp in the first round, countering it with her submission moves that she executed until the referee stopped the contest. She improved her record to 11-2 after her eighth win via submission.

    In other results, Demetrious Johnson won over Rodtang Jitmuangnon via rear naked choke at 2:13 in the second round of their lightweight freestyle clash.

    Adriano Moraes beat Yuya Wakamatsu via guillotine choke at 3:58 of the third round, as Yoshihiro Akiyama won over Shinyan Aoki via technical knockout at 1:50 of the second round.

      Superbon Singha Mawynn won over Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision to retain the featherweight kickboxing world title in the first round of the Grand Finale, the last of three parts of the heavy 20-bout card.

      In the second part, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao beat Felipe Lobo via knockout at the 2:15 mark of the third round, as Hiroki Akimoto won the bantamweight kickboxing title by dethroning Capitan Petchyindee.

