Anatoly Malykhin knocks out Reinier de Ridder to clinch light heavyweight title

ANATOLY Malykhin scored a first-round knockout victory over Reinier de Ridder to claim the light heavyweight title on Saturday in One Fight Night 5 at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Russian connected with a killer right that floored the Dutch champion and finished the fight with a ruthless ground and pound that forced referee Olivier Coste to call for the bell at the 4:35 mark of round one.

De Ridder had to be stretchered out of the venue after the loss.

"When you get hit that many times by a heavyweight, it's a scary thing and a heavy weight who hits hard," said One Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who rewarded Malykhin with a US$100,000 bonus (around P5.5 million).

Meanwhile, Fil-Am Jackie Buntan earned a unanimous decision win over Amber Kitchen in their Muay Thai bout.

"It was an electrifying feeling really, like I mentioned. All I can hear was the fans chants and cheering," said the American who traces her Pinoy roots in Navotas and Batangas.

Kade Ruotolo successfully retained his lightweight submission grappling title with a unanimous decision win over Matheus Gabriel, while Lowen Tynanes earned a split decision win over Dae Sung Park.

Roberto Soldic, however, had an unceremonious promotional debut as his bout against Murad Ramazanov was ruled a no contest after the former suffered a low blow in the first round.