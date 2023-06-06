Wycoco, Chope dominate URCC 85

ALLEN WYCOCO survived an exhausting bout before stopping Dondon “Rugbiboy” Serrano, while Will Chope retained his belt against a former adversary in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 85: UNDERDOG last week at the DD Night Club in Tomas Morato, Quezon City.

URCC 85 results

Wycoco, an ex-amateur boxer based in New Zealand before joining the Dyincredible Fighting and Fitness Center, banked on his superb boxing experience to exploit Serrano’s lack of stamina and score a fourth round technical knockout and keep the bareknuckle boxing welterweight belt.

“My coach instructed me to use my boxing skills, use my footwork and clinch wisely. I’m tired but he felt more exhausted than me so I continue fighting,” Wycoco, 32, said. “I salute Serrano for fighting with a lot of heart. I know he’s tired but he still wanted to fight. I caught him though.”

Unbeaten Wycoco, coached by active mixed martial artist Rolando Dy, caught Serrano with various combinations in the third and fourth round before the referee halted the fight with 2:44 left to improve his win-loss record at 2-0.

Chope, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship campaigner, got his revenge so quick in the first few seconds of the first round by submitting Brian Paule with a rear naked choke to keep the URCC welterweight interim title.

“I’m a man of my words and this is my 136 MMA professional fights. I did everything in the URCC for 12 years and I am thankful to Alvin [Aguilar],” the 32-year-old Chope said after the fight as he improved to a 42-19 record.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The fight card organized by founding President Alvin Aguilar and URCC co-owner/ General Manager Aleksandr Sofronov, was supported by Crazywin and the DD Night Club.

In preliminary fights, Rhyle Lugo blasted Richard Lachica in the second round via technical knockout in their featherweight fight, while Tokartzhy Ushqyn beat Dave Morata in a lightweight encounter in the second round through a technical knockout win.

In a bareknuckle featherweight fight, Dan Ascano knocked out Gerardo Sismundo in the first round.

For Inquiries about future fight events, check the official URCC website www.urcc.online or download the official URCC app https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, which is available for iOS and Google.

In Philippine Mixed Martial Arts Federation bouts, Jerald Vellarde bested John Vallega via unanimous decision at lightweight, while Catherine Soria crushed Jessa Sarabia in the third round via technical knockout in women’s strawweight battle.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tristan De Mena beat Shidjiroh Delantar in the second round via technical knockout win in a light heavyweight bout, and Paolo Cruz whipped Gemil Clarinio with a rear naked choke in the first round of an amateur bantamweight bout.

In the slap battle, Boy Kagang Jeffrey Castos beat Alex Tuazon Boy Tattoo via unanimous decision win and Makahighlord Gerald Gabonada defeated Milarde Hugo Pongde via third round technical knockout victory.