All-woman ONE card postponed due to COVID-19 precautions in Singapore

DENICE Zamboanga's quest to put himself closer to a shot at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship will have to wait for another day.

ONE Championship announced on Friday that its all-women card ONE: Empower, set this May 28, has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

"As always, the health and safety of our athletes, staff, and fans is our top priority. A new date for the event and other details will be announced at a later date," the promotion said.

Zamboanga, the no. 1-ranked women's atomweight in the promotion who holds an immaculate 8-0 win-loss record, was set to lock horns against Korean kickboxer Seo Hee Ham (23-8) in the quarterfinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

The other quarterfinal bouts impacted by the postponement include Stamp Fairtex of Thailand against Alyona Rassohyna of Ukraine; Alyse Anderson of United States versus Itsuki Hirata of Japan; and Meng Bo of China taking on Julie Mezabarba of Brazil.

Xiong Jingnan was also set to defend her ONE Women's Strawweight Championship against Brazilian challenger Michelle Nicolini in the main event of ONE: Empower, as well as a kickboxing match between strawweights Martine Michieletto of Italy and Anissa Meksen of France.

ONE: Full Blast will be shown in its lieu as the tape-delayed event will be headlined by the ONE Super Series muay thai fight between Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

Team Lakay bet Edward Kelly (12-8) is set to see action in the event facing off against Egyptian foe Ahmed Faress (16-3).

