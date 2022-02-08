Adiwang, Miado set for face-off as all-Pinoy bout added to ONE X

LITO Adiwang and Jeremy Miado face off at ONE X on March 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in a rare Filipino-versus-Filipino showcase.

Adiwang vs Miado

The two strawweights were announced on Tuesday as ONE Championship continues to add spice to its 10th anniversary show.

It's an interesting yet expectedly hard-hitting affair, with Adiwang looking to get back to his winning ways while Miado seeking to extend his win run -- both in hopes of boosting their positions in the strawweight division.

Adiwang is hungry to pick himself back up after the ONE Super Series winner from Team Lakay suffered a second-round submission loss to no. 2-contender Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE: NextGen 3 last November.

The loss bumped Thunder Kid out of the ONE Athlete Rankings after previously jumping to no. 3, and he surely wants to get himself back in the saddle.

Miado, meanwhile, is determined to showcase his continued growth with Marrok Force MMA after his scintillating pair of wins over Miao Li Tao, the last of which came at ONE: NextGen in October.

He was originally supposed to return at ONE: Heavy Hitters last January against Senzo Ikeda before he was placed under health and safety protocols.

This marks the first time in three years that the promotion will pit Filipinos against each other.

Reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio was the last one to do it, successfully defending the belt against compatriot Rene Catalan in the main event of ONE: Masters of Fate back in November 2019.

Adiwang and Miado, however, aren't the only Pinoys in the card.

Denice Zamboanga marks her return inside the ONE Circle as she gets her long-awaited rematch against Ham Seo Hee.

The Filipina suffered a controversial split decision loss to the Korean kickboxer in their first clash at ONE: Empower in September, which was a quarterfinal bout in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

