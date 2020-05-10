Aleksei Oleinik outpoints favored Fabricio Werdum in UFC 249

ALEKSEI Oleinik stunned former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum with a split decision victory in UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida (Sunday, Manila time).

Oleinik, 12th in the heavyweight rankings, unleashed an early flurry of punches and several times slipped out of Werdum’s attempts to take the fight to the ground.

The judges had it at 29-28, 29-28, 28-29.

PHOTO: AP

The 42-year-old Oleinik improved to 59-13-1, while Werdum is now at 23-9-1.

Ryan Spann won by split decision in a light heavyweight bout against Sam Alvey.

PHOTO: AP

Ryan Spann survives a huge scare from Sam Alvey.

Alvey wobbled Spann with a right hook early in the third, then with a huge left in the closing moments but that was not enough. Spann dominated the opening two rounds.

The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, with Spann improving to 18-5-0.

Alvey’s record is now 33-14-0 with 1 no contest.

