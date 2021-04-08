Yoshihiro Akiyama out of April 28 bout against Eduard Folayang due to injury

EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang's match against Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama has been shelved as the Korean-Japanese legend sustained a bicep tear.

He made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday as he regretfully skips ONE on TNT 4 on April 28.

"Unfortunately, my scheduled date for One Championship fight on April 29 has been cancelled. Due to a complete tear in my ligaments and bicep muscles sustained during my training camp, I, unfortunately, have come to the decision that I will not fight," Akiyama wrote.

Continue reading below ↓

Akiyama (15-7, 2 NC) was supposed to face off against the two-time lightweight champion Folayang (22-10) at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Folayang, meanwhile, remains under observation due to contact tracing as a number of Team Lakay bets have tested positive for COVID-19.

One Championship has yet to make an announcement on the future of the bout.