Joshua Pacio now seeks third match against Yoshitaka Naito

FRESH from proving that there's no such thing as a 'trilogy curse' for Team Lakay, One strawweight champion Joshua Pacio has his sights set on ending another in his favor.

His target - former champion Yoshitaka Naito.

"I think if One will give me the no. 2-ranked fighter, that is Naito, it will be a trilogy again," he said.

Pacio is coming off a sensational first-round technical knockout win over Yosuke Saruta in One: Revolution on Friday, silencing talk of the Baguio-based fighters always losing in the end of trilogies.

"It's an amazing feeling to get the win and the finish," the 25-year-old said, redeeming his stable after past shortcomings of the likes of Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, and Geje Eustaquio.

Pacio's scintillating strikes forced the referee to call for the bell at the 3:38 mark of round one, putting an end to the rivalry against Saruta.

And he isn't shy turning his attention to another Japanese in Naito whom he also shared a lot of history with.

Pacio was only 20 years old when he first challenged Naito for the belt, tapping out in the third round back in October 2016 at One: State of Warriors. It was his first professional loss.

Two years later, the Team Lakay star came back stronger than ever and dislodged Naito from his pedestal, scoring a unanimous decision victory to claim the strawweight title in One: Conquest of Heroes in September 2018.

"He's been in the division for a long time and he deserves it," Pacio said of Naito, who currently sits at No. 2 in the division.

Continue reading below ↓

"That will be great. I'd just want to prove to a lot of people who are saying that trilogy fights are a curse for Team Lakay. I broke that saying tonight and I want to do that again in a trilogy with Naito."

If not, though, Pacio is happy to bide his time as he also wants to see Naito face the No. 3-ranked contender Bokang Masunyane, with the winner earning a title shot against him in the future.

"It could be Naito versus Bokang and I will face the winner of that match," he remarked.

"My job is to stay ready and level up everyday. When One calls, I'll be ready."

