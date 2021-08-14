After fourth straight loss, Eduard Folayang insists he’s not done

EDUARD "Landslide" Folayang insisted that as disappointed as he was in his loss to Zhang "The Warrior" Lipeng at One: Battleground II on Friday, he's still not done.

"I know I'm not yet over. There's still a lot (for me) to be showcased," the 37-year-old fighter said.

Folayang had expected the match to catapult himself back in the conversation among the top lightweights in the promotion.

But a sluggish first round where Zhang took control and trapped him on the ground proved to be the Filipino's undoing.

Eduard Folayang vs Zhang Lipeng

PHOTO: Screenshot from ONE coverage

For the two-time One lightweight champion, that round was the decider, negating his fightback in the succeeding rounds where he matched up on striking and displayed better grappling defense.

"Of course, there's some areas where I've not been able to keep up especially in the first round. After that first round, I was able to cope with him second and third rounds. At least there was an improvement but this isn't the performance that I wanted to show," the Team Lakay stud said.

Folayang insists he still has a lot left in his tank.

"It's been tough, but I know the best is reserved for those who continue to persevere on their dreams," said Folayang, who drops to a record of 22-12. "I know it's a really tough and painful for me to be in this situation, but I know my dream is bigger than these failures."

