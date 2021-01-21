Adiwang looks to rise after tough year of personal, professional losses

COMING off one of the most challenging stretches of his life, Lito Adiwang looks to start the year strong and live up to the card’s title One:Unbreakable when he battles promotional newcomer Namiki Kawahara of Japan on Friday in Singapore.

The 27-year-old sees action after dropping a split decision loss to Hiroba Minowa and then losing his mother, Leticia, all before the already turbulent 2020 ended.

“The pressure is on,” Adiwang said.

“I have yet to prove myself to the world and I want to do that. I want to gain everyone’s respect.”

But that will be easier said than done against Kawahara, a late replacement for Adiwang’s original opponent, “Wolf Of The Grasslands” Hexigetu.

“Before I got the offer, I was training and my condition was really good, so I had to take it,” Kawahara told onefc.com.

“The reason I decided to fight Lito is because he is a good fighter, a dangerous fighter, and if I beat him, I’ll be closer to the One [strawweight] world championship. It will be a big win for me, so I am excited.”

While Adiwang plans to take a more methodical approach, Kawahara will pull no punches as he looks to grow his high finishing rate and introduce himself to ONE Championship fans in an explosive way.

“All I’m thinking about is finishing him, that’s my aim. If it’s stand-up, I’ll knock him out. If it goes to the ground, I will submit him. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“I will show not just a win, but a good win, and I will crack into the strawweight top five. After that, it will be the World Championship.”

Adiwang doesn’t plan on rolling over so easily.

“This match is for my mother,” Adiwang said. “I want to honor her memory by being successful in my career. I will do everything to get the win and get my career back on track.”

Watch One: Unbreakable live and for free on One Sports and One Sports+ or the ONE Super App at 8:30 p.m.

