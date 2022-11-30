A Cebuano in Team Lakay, Adonis Sevilleno looks to prove worth

ONE Warrior Series Philippines winner Adonis Sevilleno takes on Drex “T-Rex” Zamboanga in a bantamweight fight in One 164: Pacio vs. Brooks on saturday at the MOA Arena.

Winner of a US$100,000 (P5.6 million) contract to compete in One Championship, Sevilleno is in for a tough match against Zamboanga but he is confident as he trains with Team Lakay.

“I’m really excited for that day, for that match against Drex. I’m confident in my daily grind. Three months of over five to six hours of training just to prepare for this,” Sevilleno said.

“The biggest advantage for me is who I’m training with. [At Team Lakay], I get to work with World Champions, and I’m guided by a legendary coach in Mark Sangiao.”

The pride of Bantayan Island, Cebu, has been training with Team Lakay bantamweights Stephen Loman, Kevin Belingon and Jeremy Pacatiw at the gym in La Trinidad since winning the show.

“The first thing I noticed is how this team operates. They want to lift everyone up. This is a real team,” Sevilleno said.

“When I’m training, I’m not only working out with them, they truly care about my progress. They’re guiding me through my mistakes, noting the things that I need to improve on and that’s a big thing for me. Each time they criticize me and point out my mistakes, that’s an opportunity for me to get better,” he said.

The 29-year-old insists that he feels no pressure to compete against Zamboanga.

“When it comes to fighting, there’s no pressure for me, but the pressure comes when you factor in the crowd,” Sevilleno said.

“Maybe that’s something that I need to prepare for. I have to make sure I’m ready, I have to win because my debut has to be memorable. I’m ready.”