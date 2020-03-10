Comedian Yoyong Martirez's Olympic, PBA stints are no laughing matter

MOVIE fans know him as Yoyong Martirez, the comedian whose character seems to always belt out in anger only to reply, “Hindi, nagpapaliwang lang.”

But to basketball fans, he is Rosalio Martirez, the catquick guard who in his younger days was part of the last Philippine team that played in the Olympics.

Martirez showed up on Sunday during the opening ceremony of the 2020 PBA season where he represented San Miguel being one of the pioneer teams that were honored during the event.

The 68-year-old Martirez, who also sits as councilor of Pasig City, was part of the 1972 Philippine team that competed in Munich where the team placed 13th out of 16 teams. The following year, the Philippines captured the gold with Martirez, known for being a court general, on board in the 1973 ABC Championship, the former name of the Fiba Asia Cup.

“’Yung Olympic team namin, 1972 Munich Olympics. Huli na ‘yun. Naglaro din ako ABC (Fiba Asia Cup) noong 1973,” said Martirez in a brief interview with SPIN.ph.

Martirez said he is honored to be part of the last Filipino team that played in the Olympics that included the likes of Bogs Adornado, Danny Florencio, Jimmy Mariano, Ed Ocampo, and Freddie Webb.

“Iba. Mantakin mo. That time, ang mga Pilipino ilang milyon lang, isa ka doon. Labing-dalawa. Proud ka sa sarili ko,” said Martirez, whose best game in the Olympics came when he scored 13 points in a 93-74 loss to West Germany.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Two years following that ABC title, Martirez became one of the pioneer players of the PBA where he played for San Miguel in 1975. The guard said he believes basketball hasn’t changed much since his playing days.

“Siyempre, ang basketball iisa lang. Ang skills, isa pa rin. Nagbabago lang sa tawagan, nagbabago sa oras, basketball pa rin ‘yan. Ang basketball, talon, shoot, takbo. Maraming nagtutulungan, maraming iba-ibang style ng paglalaro, individually. Marami silang kanya-kanyang galing,” said Martirez.

After his PBA career, Martirez moved into show business as a comedian where he appeared in several movies particularly with Vic Sotto.

Martirez said he was able to enter the showbiz industry due to basketball as well. As for that popular line, Martirez said there was really no specific story that points to the start of that dialogue.

“Nakikita kita lang namin, sila Bossing, sila Direk. Sabi nga nila, ako may-ari noon eh,” said Martirez.

Martirez said being an actor is also the same being a basketball player in terms of preparation.

“Parang basketball, kundisyon ka rin dapat. Magbabasa ka rin ng script, dialogue, lahat, basketball din ‘yan. Lahat bibigyan mo ng oras,” said Martirez.