Alex Eala now back in the Philippines to spend holidays with family 

AFTER one of her most fruitful years in tennis, Filipina teen tennis ace Alex Eala capped off 2020 with a Grand Slam title in February (Australian Open Junior Doubles), a semifinals finish in the French Open in October, two quarterfinals berth in Grade A Juniors tournaments, and five promising appearances in the pro level throughout the year.

And just last week, the 15-year-old just got back to the Philippines to celebrate the holidays together with her family.

Alex shared a heartwarming countdown clip on TikTok, saying that she's spent almost a year away from her family.

Continue reading below ↓

Her dad Michael confirmed to SPIN Life that Alex is now back home.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

During the regular season, Alex stays in Mallorca, Spain as she continues her journey as a scholar in the Rafael Nadal Academy.

"Good to be back in Manila for pre season training with Coach Karl and Coach Toto helping out," she shared in a Facebook post.

Continue reading below ↓

She may have gone home, but the grind never stops. Eala also uploaded a video clip of herself training in the hard court at a subdivision in Pasig.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.