You may have already seen this ‘Deadpool’ in a PBA game — but not the way you think

WHILE stepping out yesterday, Spin.ph photographer Jerome Ascaño chanced upon “Deadpool” — a Grab Rider in costume out on a delivery run.

This isn’t the first time he’s been spotted in costume.

The man under the mask is Marvin J. Hermano, a 29-year-old rider for the delivery service.

“Matagal na rin po ako nagko-costume pero pag nasa rides lang po,” said Hermano to SPIN Life. Over private messages, he showed us some of his costumes that he’s also posted on his Facebook page — Black Panther, Venom, Spider-Man, and even the Nun.

“Iba-iba rin po may-ari ng mga costumes na yan,” he said.

He’s part of a motorcycle club called the Mask Rider ng Marilaque, who go (well, used to go) up to Marilaque-Infanta Highway on weekends wearing their costumes. “Yes po, every Sunday, nagra-ride kami para magpasaya ng mga ibang riders na umaakyat sa Marilaque. Siguro para sa iba, sir, club yung ganun, pero sa amin po kasi, pamilya ang turing namin,” he said proudly. One of them designed the Deadpool costume Spin.ph spotted yesterday, with the careful detailing on the shoulder pads and shin guards.

Because of his work as a delivery rider — one of the essential frontliners that now keep our metro ticking in the middle of the pandemic — he is now the only one in his crew allowed to go out. So he came up with the idea of wearing their costumes every time he does a delivery.

“Kaya naman po ako nagsuot ng suit, for fun na rin,” Hermano explained. “Para matuwa mga customer, kahit sa simpleng pagsusuot lang ng costume every day.”

PHOTO: Marvin Hermano



He rotates between costumes every working day. He usually starts accepting deliveries around 12 noon, finishing around nine to ten deliveries before clocking out at around 8 p.m.

“Minsan nawawalan ng booking or sa walang mga customer na nag-o-order kaya nakatambay [din] nang mga one or two hours,” he said. But even during the downtime, he doesn’t take off his costume.

“Gusto ko rin kasi in character talaga. Kahit mainit, okay lang. Hindi ko naman po masyado pinapansin yung init,” Hermano said.

While chatting with SPIN Life, Hermano also revealed a surprising thing about himself. He also used to be in the PBA. But not in the way you think.

“Naging dancer din kasi ako, sir,” he said. Hermano was part of a professional dance group called JCRISIS, based in Sampaloc, Manila, that won the grand championship in It's Showtime last year.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Marvin Hermano

Aside from doing noontime variety shows, JCRISIS also performed during PBA games. “Kinukuha kami dati ng PBA para sa commercial break nila,” he said. “Pag halftime po kami po yung mga nagpapasaya sa mga tao.”

While he’s not a basketball fan himself, his work in JCRISIS gave him a newfound appreciation for Ginebra San Miguel, especially in the middle of their heated series against Rain or Shine in the semifinals of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

And while he quit the dance group to start working as a delivery rider, being an entertainer is obviously still part of his blood. He sees wearing a costume as a way of cheering up people, even in the middle of a very difficult crisis.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



“Nagugulat ang mga customer pag nakikita nila na yung nagde-deliver sa kanila is super hero,” Hermano said. “Natutuwa naman sila kasi okay daw, kahit paano nakakapagpasaya ng tao and nakakatanggal ng stress. Lalo na good vibes yung costume.”

Badz Sestoso, leader of JCRISIS, told SPIN Life: “Mabait po yang taong yan at thankful yung group dahil sa mga good vibes na ginagawa niya kahit may kinakaharap tayo na problema ngayon.”

It hasn’t been easy for Hermano himself. Ever since the enhanced community quarantine started, business has been slow. “Maraming merchants na mga sarado or maraming resto na closed,” he said. “Doble kayod talaga ngayon.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



But when he’s on the job, he’s still determined to bring joy, however he can, as a frontliner — whether he’s Deadpool, Venom, Black Panther, or even the Nun.