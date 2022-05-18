First meeting with GF, specter of Olympics motivated Caloy Yulo's five golds

BY HIS final day of competition at Hanoi, Caloy Yulo’s energy was flagging.

“Pagod po yung katawan ko. Pero yung utak ko, nandun siya, nakakapag-isip ako nang mabuti, nakokontrol ko yung katawan ko kahit mabigat,” Yulo told Spin.ph as he recalled that grueling Monday in the SEA Games as he tackled the horizontal bar, vault, and high bar events.

Just the day before, he had ruled over both the rings and the floor. And Yulo began his SEAG campaign in definitive fashion on Friday, May 13, defending his 2019 all-around championship and joining the gymnastics team competition for a silver.

In total, Yulo bagged five gold medals and two silvers throughout his three days of competition — easily becoming the most bemedalled athlete in the entire Philippine delegation.

How did he keep his energy up on that exhausting last day?

The 22-year-old admitted that it was his performance in the Tokyo Olympics that motivated him to push forward.

“Yung Olympics po talaga e. Nakakonekta dun lahat po,” he said. “Iniisip ko [nun], paano kung Olympics ngayon? Ano'ng gagawin ko? Mangyayari ba yung nangyari uli sa akin last time? Pinapahalagahan ko yung naging experience ko nung Olympics kasi ayokong maulit ko yung mga pagkakamali ko.”

Nine months ago, Yulo fell just short of a podium finish in the vault finals of the Summer Games, and was unable to reach the finals in the horizontal bars, rings, pommel horse, and his own favored event, the floor exercise.

But the gymnast is clearly using his experience in Tokyo to fuel his motivation.

Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose also boosted spirits of Caloy Yulo

Another key motivator for Carlos Yulo was sitting on the stands — girlfriend Chloe Anjeleigh San Jose, who flew in from Australia to watch him compete.

“Nakaka-inspire!” said Yulo of her presence. “Syempre, first time din namin mag-meet [in person] and dito pa po nagkataon na SEA Games, kaya super happy and motivated.”

Yesterday, on his Instagram Stories, Yulo revealed that he and San Jose went on a well-deserved date. He also changed his Facebook profile photo to their couple pic. “Panalong-panalo hehe,” he wrote as a caption, adding a heart emoji.

The couple have been on a long-distance relationship for the past two years.

Another bright spot during the SEA Games were the Vietnamese fans who asked him to sign items and merch.

“Super happy din and thankful kasi hindi lang yung country nila yung sinusuportahan nila, kundi yung mga ibang atleta din,” he said. “Nakakatuwa pong tingnan at maranasan din.”

