RC Calimag raring to become go-to for UP in quest for back-to-back UAAP crowns

IN THIS stacked University of the Philippines (UP) roster, Recaredo Christian “RC” Calimag is a hidden talent ready to blossom in this coming UAAP Season 85.

Son of former PBA big Ricky Calimag, RC committed to play for the Fighting Maroons, but saw limited minutes in his rookie year. The 6’3 shooter only featured in five games, averaging 3.2 points and 0.6 rebounds in roughly four minutes of action.

Despite struggling to crack a top-heavy UP roster that featured stars like Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, and Mallick Diouf, the former Batang Gilas cager said that it just added fuel to his already burning fire.

“Yung pinaka-di ko pinayagang mangyari sa akin ay babaan ako ng confidence. Kasi once na hinugot ako off the bench, I had to step up kung may gustong ipa-depensa si coach sa akin or kung gusto niya ng quick two," said Calimag.

No role was too small for RC.

"Dun rin sa bench, cheering for my teammates, yung mga hindi nila nakikita sa court pwede mong paalala sa kanila, mga ganon. Basically, the intangibles.”

Uncharted territory for RC Calimag

Coming off the bench is somewhat a new role for the 21-year-old, as in his final year with the CSB-La Salle Greenhills, Calimag was front and center of his high-school team.

In season 95 of the NCAA, the former Greenies star averaged 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

But instead of getting discouraged, Calimag knew that it was an opportunity for him to reflect on his game and direct all his attention to becoming the best basketball player he can be.

“Instead of me being sad or anxious about everything, I just put in the work. Put in the work in a way na hindi man ako makalaro this game, I just go back to the court or weights room. Same din yun sa skills, doing extra work after the game if ever limited yung minutes mo," he reflected.

With veteran guard Ricci Rivero and King Maroon Noah Webb out of the UP lineup this upcoming season, Calimag now has the chance to step up as a key piece in the Fighting Maroons’ attempt at a back-to-back UAAP championship.

According to the 6’3 shooting guard, Webb has been a big influence on him since stepping foot at UP.

“Sinasabi lang niya saakin na maging ready lang ako, magpa-kundisyon lang ako lagi. Lalo’t na noong rookie year ko, sobrang struggle din for me to adjust. Pero sinasabi lang niya saakin talaga na stay present, stay in the moment.”

Aside from title aspirations, the former LSGH standout said that he is excited to come up against his little brother this upcoming year. Richi Calimag, a 6’4 wing, recently committed to the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.

“I’m excited to see and play against him on the court kasi syempre pangarap namin yun simula bata kami. Even our parents yun din ang pangarap nila para sa amin. Pero of course when it comes to the game, papakita namin yung competitiveness namin, lalo na we’re representing our respective universities.”

