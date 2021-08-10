WATCH: Margielyn Didal’s journey took her from Cebu streets to Tokyo 2020

IT’S BEEN a long journey. But Margielyn Didal is just getting started.

When she was borrowing boards from older kids to skate in her hometown of Cebu, appearing in the Olympics never crossed her mind. “It was a lifestyle,” she said of those days.

But when she heard that skateboarding would make its Olympics debut in Tokyo 2020, the young skater — who first made waves in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta — decided to go all out and become the first Filipino Olympic representative to the sport.

It was a hard road to get there. This is the story of Margielyn Didal.

