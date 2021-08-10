Profiles

WATCH: Margielyn Didal’s journey took her from Cebu streets to Tokyo 2020

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
PHOTO: AP

IT’S BEEN a long journey. But Margielyn Didal is just getting started.

When she was borrowing boards from older kids to skate in her hometown of Cebu, appearing in the Olympics never crossed her mind. “It was a lifestyle,” she said of those days.

But when she heard that skateboarding would make its Olympics debut in Tokyo 2020, the young skater — who first made waves in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta — decided to go all out and become the first Filipino Olympic representative to the sport.

It was a hard road to get there. This is the story of Margielyn Didal.

Watch our video below:

For more stories on our Olympians, tap here.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again