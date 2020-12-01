WATCH: One-legged delivery biker also applying for national sailing team

ONE DAY, Joy Calimlim Habana — a delivery app rider whose right leg had to be amputated soon after he was born — was hailed on the road by a fellow biker who wanted a photo with him.

"Sir, papa-picture ako!" said the biker. He said that he'd post the picture on social media because he really admired Habana.

That biker turned out to be JV Ejercito.

That’s one of the many interesting anecdotes that Habana tells in this Summit Original video. Watch it below:



Another interesting thing about Habana? He’s vying for a slot in the national sailing team.

“May nag-invite sa akin kasi. PWD sila na sailor,” Habana explained. That’s his sport at the moment, and he tells us that while he captains his own sailing crew, he often takes his bangka out for solo trips.

“Kahit sailing, hindi ko binibitawan,” he said.

Habana, who gets around with the help of a crutch, works as both a delivery app rider and a pest control worker. “Kung PWD ka,” he says in a message, “tumayo ka sa sarili mo. Wag mong ikahiya na ikaw ay isang PWD.”

It’s a lesson he’s taken to heart.

