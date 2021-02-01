WATCH: Alyssa, Michele, RAD join forces to teach Alex Gonzaga a lesson

ACTRESS and vlogger Alex Gonzaga lived every volleyball fan's dream when she took personal lessons from some of the country's bests in the sport.

Her list of tutors for a recent episode of her vlog was certainly impressive: Alyssa Valdez, Rachel Anne Daquis, and Michele Gumabao, joining forces in an attempt to teach her the sport in an ep entitled "Playing Volleyball".

Valdez and RAD took on their respective nicknames ("Phenom" and "Queen Tamaraw", respectively) Gonzaga got a nickname of her own, embracing her new moniker of "Epalpal Queen."

They then got to work.

First, the three had her do a few warmups, including pushups.

Then, Daquis, captain of club team Cignal HD Spikers, moved to teach her the basic fundamentals of setting the ball.

Creamline star Valdez, with an iconic jump serve, focused on service lessons, while opposite hitter Gumabao taught Gonzaga spiking.

Laughter filled the gym as the comedian served up witty comments of her own.

After learning the basics, they formed two teams for a friendly 2v3 skirmish: Valdez-Daquis vs Gonzaga-Gumabao-Sophie (a friend of the TV personality).

Just for fun, they even used the UAAP intro, but made a parody version called "UA Epal Women's Volleyball Season 1".

All throughout, the three volleybelles looked like they had a lot of fun.

By the end of the video, Gonzaga spoke about her admiration for the athletes. "Idol kayo ng marami, grabe ang disiplina ng mga atleta," she said.

The 33-year-old, who recently got married to Mikee Morada, clarified that everyone who participated on the mini videoshow had themselves tested for COVID-19.