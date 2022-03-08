Pessumal's 32 straight shots made show what SMB might be missing

ANYONE who saw this piece of Instagram clip now know that it's clearly not Von Pessumal who's missing out.

And San Miguel should know what it's missing.

The 6-foot-2 guard showed off his ability to by making 32 three-point attempts without a miss for a good one minute and 34 seconds.

"Target practice," the former Ateneo gunner wrote in the caption of a video uploaded on his official Instagram account on Tuesday evening.

LOOK:

Even his teammates were impressed by the perfect 32-for-32 clip.

"Record-holder," Terrence Romeo wrote in the comments while Chriss Ross also gave out a friendly advice.

Ross added: "Move back and more legs please."

Now, if only he can do it in games.

Pessumal has played in only five games in the PBA Governors' Cup at an average of 12 minutes per outing, averaging 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 dimes.

Again, we're tempted to ask, who's really missing out here?

