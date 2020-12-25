Carmela Tunay, Kim Fajardo reach out to earthquake-hit hometown on Christmas Day

THE season of giving and loving resonated a little extra for volleyball couple Carmela Tunay and Kim Fajardo as they celebrate Christmas Day paying it forward and giving back to the community.

Tunay and Fajardo personally prepared and gave out simple care packages in Barangay Quilitisan in Calatagan, Batangas.

Calatagan was the epicenter of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck early this morning on Christmas Day. Effects were felt as far away as Manila Cathedral, where mass goers had to be evacuated as tremors shook the capital.

Fajardo is a native of Calatagan.

"Toughest year yet, we can all relate." the Petron Blaze standout said. "But we cannot be grateful enough to the man up there for keeping [us] and our families ahnd loved ones, safe and healthy,"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carmela Tunay (@carmelaloo08)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Fajardo (@kimfajardo9)

The two shared a photo thread on Instagram showing the whole process of the little charity work they did, with them personally packing and distributing the goods to their beneficiares.

Continue reading below ↓

"We, together with our families, were able to gather goods to give less fortunate families as our little way of paying it forward," the former University of Santo Tomas star continued.

Then, they greeted their followers a happy holidays.

The F2 Logistics setter said: "[We're] paying it forward kahit sa maliit na paraan.

Maligayang Pasko po sa lahat."