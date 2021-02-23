Vic Manuel wishes Alaska well as he gets ready to move to Phoenix

AFTER seven solid years with the Alaska Aces, forward Vic Manuel finally found a way out of the Milkmen.

Earlier today, February 23, the PBA announced that he's headed to Phoenix in exchange for Brian Heruela, as well as the Fuel Masters' first round pick (no. 6) and second round pick (no. 4).

Meanwhile, Phoenix also gets the Aces' first round pick at no. 7, as well as a second round pick.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Although he wanted out earlier this month, the 'Muscle Man' still expressed his gratitude dedicating a full gallery of photos he shared on his social media accounts.

"My HOME! My FAMILY for almost 7 years! Thank you Alaska Aces! Wish you a goodluck and all the best! Same GOAL! New JOURNEY!" he said in the post.

Most of the pictures shared by the 6-foot-4 bruiser were of his multiple finals appearances with the Aces since he entered the team in 2014.

