Muscle Man vs. The Beast: Vic Manuel eager for faceoff with pal Calvin Abueva

ACCORDING to "Muscle Man" Vic Manuel, Thursday afternoon will only be the second time Phoenix star Calvin Abueva will face him on the court.

"Tomorrow is the second time pa lang na magkakaharap ulit since he left Alaska kaya sobrang excited ako," Manuel said to SPIN Life.

If you recall, Abueva bannered the Aces for six years. The Beast even won a championship with that team in 2013.

Currently, the Fuel Masters are at 4-2 and the Aces at 4-3 inside the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga. Tomorrow's game will also be only the second time Calvin will suit up after an agonizing sixteen-month suspension.

Manuel is understandably eager for this coming battle. The two played side by side in Alaska for four years, and up to now, have remained good friends.

More than being batchmates in the league (they were drafted in 2012), both also grew up in Central Luzon: Nueva Ecija for Manuel, and Pampanga for Abueva.

"I'm really excited to play against him. And syempre, sobrang saya ko na nakabalik na ang kaibigan ko sa PBA," he said.

Manuel continued: "Pero hindi lang siya ang need paghandaan, especially this bubble. Ang ganda ng nilalaro ng Phoenix, kailangan namin mag-prepare 'cause every game counts."

Fans are also looking forward to the game. Abueva even reposted a fan-made edit on Instagram and tagged the 33-year-old forward.

"Ka-abang-abang ang banggaan," he said in the caption.

Online, Manuel commented, "Easy pare," even as he sent his well wishes for Calvin's grandmother Siony.

The game is also the first time coach Topex Robinson will compete against former team Alaska as Phoenix's new head coach.

