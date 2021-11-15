People

Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus pilots Duke to 3-0 start in US NCAA

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
undefined

FILIPINO-American guard Vanessa de Jesus' makes solid contributions to sustain Duke University's hot 3-0 start in the new 2021-22 season of the US Women's NCAA.

The Blue Devils bagged their third consecutive win, 87-45, against UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Monday morning (Philippine time), at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Vanessa de Jesus' contribution to Duke

    The sophomore starting point guard put up six points, three rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes of play.

    Continue reading below ↓

    In all three games, she averages 5.7 markers, 5.6 assists, and five boards for an encouraging performance in only her second year for Duke WBB.

    Last season, she only played four games before the conference was called off due to COVID-19. She debuted for Duke in September 2020 and avraged for 12 points, on 6-of-12 shooting beyond the arc, 3.8 boards, and 3.8 dimes.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The 5-foot-8 stalwart is also one of five returnees for the coach Kara Lawson-led team.

    De Jesus and the Blue Devils will next face Alabama Crimson on November 21.

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again