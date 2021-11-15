Fil-Am Vanessa de Jesus pilots Duke to 3-0 start in US NCAA

FILIPINO-American guard Vanessa de Jesus' makes solid contributions to sustain Duke University's hot 3-0 start in the new 2021-22 season of the US Women's NCAA.

The Blue Devils bagged their third consecutive win, 87-45, against UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Monday morning (Philippine time), at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Vanessa de Jesus' contribution to Duke

The sophomore starting point guard put up six points, three rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes of play.

In all three games, she averages 5.7 markers, 5.6 assists, and five boards for an encouraging performance in only her second year for Duke WBB.

Last season, she only played four games before the conference was called off due to COVID-19. She debuted for Duke in September 2020 and avraged for 12 points, on 6-of-12 shooting beyond the arc, 3.8 boards, and 3.8 dimes.

The 5-foot-8 stalwart is also one of five returnees for the coach Kara Lawson-led team.

De Jesus and the Blue Devils will next face Alabama Crimson on November 21.

