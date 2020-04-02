Every afternoon, Perpetual coach Sammy Acaylar will help out medical frontliners in Las Piñas

STARTING today, University of Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar and his team will be doing the rounds in Las Piñas every afternoon to serve free sopas and drinks to medical frontliners.

“Kami po ay mag iikot sa buong Las Piñas tuwing hapon para kahit papaano ay makatulong sa ating mga frontliners,” said netizen Lawrence Noel Dimapilis on Facebook (which Acaylar later reposted on his own page). “Nawa po'y sa paraang ito ay makadulot kami ng konting kaligayahan sa mga mamamayan natin at sa mga bagong bayani ng bayan.”

Continue reading below ↓

Acaylar has steered the UPHS-D Altas men’s volleyball team to an impressive 22-game winning streak. The Altas have been the reigning champions since Season 93.

In NCAA's Season 95 (aborted, as most ongoing leagues are, because of the COVID-19 pandemic), the Las Piñas-based squad finished the elimination round of the collegiate league with nine wins.

This isn't the first time the seasoned coach lent a helping hand in the city. On his 60th birthday last year, he went around Las Piñas to give out food to the homeless.

Continue reading below ↓

On his Facebook page, when some netizens egged him about possible political plans, Acaylar wrote, “Tatakbo ako ha, tatakbo ako sa oval okay? I just want to help po.”